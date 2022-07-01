NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia K. Fatula, 72, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Patricia was born on March 17, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John J. Hudock and Catherine A (White) Hudock.

She married her loving husband, Gary G. Fatula on on November 29, 1969 and they have enjoyed 52 years together.

Patricia owned and operated Shops on Main Street.

She attended The First Church of God in Newton Falls.

She was a member of the Newton Falls Commerce Association.

She liked to read, paint pictures and do crafts. Patricia also liked fishing and boating with her family often going on Canada fishing and boating vacations. Her favorite holiday was St. Patrick’s Day when she said the whole world was celebrating her birthday.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Gary Fatula of Newton Falls; her daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Andrew Bystricky of Cortland, Ohio and Kathryn and Andrew Pavolillo of Springfield, Georgia; son, John Fatula and his girlfriend, Lori, of Newton Falls, Ohio and a grandson and his fiancée, Michael and Brit.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers and sisters-in-aw, John R. and Marilyn Hudock and Donald E, and Susan Hudock, of Michigan.



Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. where funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m.



Family and friends may watch the service online or to send condolences , please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com. There is a link for funeral view at the bottom of the obituary.