Patricia Gump Bruns, Edinboro, PA

EDINBORO, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Gump Bruns, 52, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center.

Patty was born in Warren, Ohio, on November 16, 1966, to the late Concita C. (Tina) Spagnola and Carl W. Gump.

She grew up in Newton Falls, Ohio, with two brothers and a sister and played basketball for Newton Falls High School, where she graduated in 1985.

At 19, Patty was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, but she never let that stop her from living life to the fullest.

She earned an associate degree from Kent State University.

She was an assistant manager for Hills Department Store before taking on the position of manager for TJ Maxx for 21 years.

She married Mark Bruns on June 10, 1995. The couple enjoyed many years of traveling, antiquing, gardening and spending time with their families and friends.

Patty was an avid bird watcher, dog lover, photographer and volunteer. She supported local animal shelters and donated to a variety of causes, most notably the American Cancer Society.

Patty was a warrior who survived cancer for 31 years with unwavering strength, courage, faith, a positive attitude and desire to help and support others whenever possible. Her life is a testament that cancer is not a death sentence. She believed that, “Gladness is a frame of mind that you choose,” a quote by author Jan Seale. These qualities, along with countless others, made Patty a truly inspiring person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Loving memories of Patty will be carried on by her husband, Mark; brothers, Gary (Sarah) Gump and Dennis (Tom) Gump; sister, Cristina (David) Hagenbaugh; furbabies, Berkley and Chloe and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Final burial plans are pending.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, Attn: Relay for Life of Erie Millcreek STARS team, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA, 16508. Checks can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to www.jamesfuneralhome@msn.com.