Patricia Anne Synecky, Garrettsville, Ohio

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Anne Synecky, age 73 of Garrettsville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital of natural causes.

She was born on February 22, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Merle Robert Swick and Ethel Evelyn (Greer) Swick.

She married James W. Synecky on June 19, 1993 and he passed away on June 7, 2021.

She has lived in Garrettsville since 1992, formerly of Champion and Johnston, Ohio.

Patty worked as a school bus driver for Champion Schools for ten years and Johnsonite Distribution Center in Middlefield in the samples department for six years, retiring in February 2013.

She was a member of the Truckers Helping Hands Program in Ashtabula, Ohio for many years. Patty loves traveling, doing crafts, landscaping, sewing and baking.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and one sister, Tina Swick.

Memories of Patty will be carried on by her loving family: her two daughters, Melissa (Chad) Spoon of Tifton, Georgia and Melanie (Elliot) Slack of Springhill, Tennessee; one son, Michael (Debbie) Emerine of Champion, Ohio; one sister, Darlene (Pete) Lister of Tennessee; one brother, Robert (Darlene) Swick of Johnston, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Diana (Mike) Morris of Mogadore, Ohio and Autumn Verde of Streetsboro, Ohio; one stepson, Warren James Synecky of Garfield, Ohio; six grandchildren, Corey, Natalie, Alex, Maddison, Mikie and Rayne and one great-grandchild, Elliot.

Per Patty’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the Warren Family Mission, 2671 Youngstown-Warren Road, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

