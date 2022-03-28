CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Dotson, age 79 of Champion, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on December 18, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence Wallace Wilson and Ruth Naomi (Galbreath) Wilson.

She received her education from Warren G. Harding High School and graduated in the Class of 1960.

Patricia married the love of her life, Lee Boyce Dotson on June 2, 1961 and they have enjoyed 60 years of marriage together. She and her husband have lived in Champion since 1964, formerly of Warren, Ohio.

Patricia worked at Packard Electric as a Artos Cutter for 30 years retiring in 1994.

She was a member of the Parkman Road Church of Christ for many years.

She loved traveling and reading.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Pamela S. Dotson; one sister, Bobbi Jo Blessing and one brother, Gary Longstreth.

She is survived by her husband, Lee B. Dotson of Champion; one son, Jeffrey (Vera) Dotson of Champion and one grandson, Jeffrey Giest.

Per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no services.

She will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

