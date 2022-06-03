PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela S. Howe, age 78 of Paris Township, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on January 17, 1944 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry Silvio and Augustine Dolores (Marafine) Silvio.

Pamela married the love of her life, Leslie Earl Howe, on October 30, 1993 and they have enjoyed many years of marriage together.

She had lived in Paris Township since 1993 and worked as a home healthcare nurse for many years. Pam and her husband owned and operated Chit Chat Bar in Newton Falls.

Pam enjoyed singing, playing the spoons, yodeling and working on the computer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Howe and one brother, Robert Silvio.

She is survived by her husband, Leslie E. Howe of Paris Township; her two daughters, Wendy Howe of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Georgia Howe of DuBois, Pennsylvania; her three sons, Jeffrey Howe of Braceville, Stephen Howe of Paris Township and John Barrett of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; her sister, Sandy (John) Adams of Curwensville, Pennsylvania; 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday June 3, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

She will then be transported to Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, 300 State Street, Curwensville, PA 16833 for calling hours on Sunday June 5, 2022 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home in Curwensville on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. and calling hours from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest at Bloomington Cemetery in Curwensville, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.