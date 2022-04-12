AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman M. Perry, Jr. age 83 of Austintown passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday April 11, 2022 at his residence while holding his wife’s hand.

He was born on October 18, 1938 in New Castle, Pennsylvania the son of the late Norman Perry, Sr. and Velma (Nygard) Perry.

He married the love of his life, Marjorie S. Lennon on May 27, 1957 and they have enjoyed the past 64 years of marriage together.

Norman worked as a Millwright at General Motors in Lordstown and also as a Union Benefits Representative for 34 years before retiring on January 1, 2000.

He was a member of the US Marine Corp Reserves for a six years.

Norman enjoyed traveling, restoring and working on cars and collecting antiques. Norman was a great provider to his family and always willing to help those in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents, five sisters; Elizabeth Perry, Ellen Robinson, Veatrice Gardner, Norma Johnson, Velma Vaughn and two brothers; Henry Perry and Elmer Perry.

He is survived by; his wife: Marjorie (Sandy) Perry, two sons; Norman and Rose Perry, Wayne and Cheri Perry, one daughter; Roberta (De-De) and Fred Simeone, three sisters; Hannah Evans, Lois Sferra, Debra and Bob Cook, one brother; Richard and Mabel Perry, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be at James Funeral Home; Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Matt Lowe officiating. Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the memorial service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

