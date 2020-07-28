Norma Jean Godwin, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Godwin age 83 of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by all her loving family on Saturday July 25, 2020.

She was born on Sept 11, 1936 in Mentor, Ohio the daughter of the late Andrew Orosz and Gladys May (Fletcher) Orosz.

Norma was a housewife and raised four beautiful children. She has lived in Southington for the last 6 years, formerly of Parkman, Ohio. She and her husband Ron loved vacationing and being snow birds in Zephyrhills, Florida for the last 15 years. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Painesville, Ohio. for many years. Norma loved playing bingo, birding, collecting dolls, holding young infant babies, all types of animals especially hummingbirds. She is preceded in death by her parents, and 1 sister: Jeanette Sandli. The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice for the wonderful care, love, and compassion that they had for Norma during her difficult time.

She is survived by: her husband Ronald J. Godwin Sr of Southington, Ohio, two daughters: Linda Moore of Southington, Cheryl and Glenn Black of Eastlake , Ohio, two sons: Ronald and Sue Godwin Jr of Mentor, Ohio, Charles & Donna Godwin of Fairport, Ohio, four sisters: two brothers, 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Funeral services will Immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Steven Brown officiating.

Cremation will follow the service.

Masks will be required when entering the funeral home as per the Governors orders. The family has requested that all donations please be made to Southern Care Hospice 5401 Ashley Circle Suite E Austintown, OH 44515 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may view Norma’s obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

View Funeral Webcast

More stories from WKBN.com: