NEWTON FALLS. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolette Perrine, age 37, of Newton Falls lost her battle with drug addiction on Friday October 7, 2022.

She was born on June 14, 1985 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of her biological parents Jerry Perrine and Brenda (Anderson) Perrine.

At the age of 18 months, she was adopted by her paternal grandparents Dexter R. Perrine and Shirley I. (Friend) Perrine. Nicolette has lived her entire life in Newton Falls, and graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 2003.

She loved listening to music, writing in her journal and enjoyed movies and books about true crime.

Nicolette was preceded in death by her biological parents, Jerry & Brenda Perrine; maternal grandparents, Donavon & Shirley Anderson and paternal grandparents, Dexter & Shirley Perrine.

She is survived by: two sisters, Cheri Gable of Newton Falls and Carrie Anderson of Akron.

Cremation has taken place , and there will be no services.

She will be laid to rest with her biological father Jerry Perrine at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to: Harm Reduction Ohio 935 River Road Suite G Granville, OH 43023 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

