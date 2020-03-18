Nathan K. Davis, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathan K. Davis, age 67, of North Jackson passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 13, 2020.

He was born on March 9, 1953 in Flint, Michigan, the son of Herbie Eugene and Rena Joan (Escott) Davis.

Nathan married the love of his life, Twyla Ann Baker on June 21, 1977 and they enjoyed 31 years of marriage together before she passed away on February 5, 2008.

Nathan had lived in North Jackson since 1988 formerly of Lordstown.

Nathan worked as a tow motor operator for General Motors for over 40 years before retiring in 2018.

He was a member of the UAW #1112 and was a graduate of Newton Falls High School Class of 1971.

Nathan enjoyed metal detecting, reading and learning about history.

Memories of Nathan will be carried on by his loving family: his parents, Herbie and Rena Davis of Newton Falls; his daughter, Sarah (Clifford) Cooper of Austintown; his two sons, Kris Davis of Girard and Craig Davis of Leavittsburg; his two sisters, Darlene and Bonnie Davis; his two brothers, Ted (Sue) Davis and Clifford Davis and his three grandchildren, Sierra and Presley Cooper and Julian Davis.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences

