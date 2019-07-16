Nancy Ellen Carrico, Leavittsburg, Ohio – Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Ellen Carrico, age 78, of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown of natural causes.

Nancy was born on October 17, 1941, in Jackson Township, Ohio the daughter of the late Irvin Leroy and Lydia Ellen (Mercer) Hartman.

Nancy married the love of her life, Herbert Carrico, Sr. on September 20, 1965 and they have enjoyed 53 years of marriage together.

Nancy enjoyed camping and spending time with her family but most of all her grandchildren. When the grandchildren would get home from school, the first thing they wanted to do was go to grandma’s.

Memories of Nancy will be carried on by her loving family: her husband, Herbert of Leavittsburg; her daughter, Kathy (Bob) Cromley of Deerfield; her son, Herbert (Jane) Hartman of Warren; her brother, Gary Hartman of Toronto, Ohio; her grandson, Corey Corrico; her granddaughter, Alicia Kimak and two great-grandchildren, Brandon and Guinevere Esper.

Nancy is preceded in death by her sisters, June Moser, Elienon Mineat and Vievia Montgomery; her brother, Buck Hartman and one great-grandchild, Nathaniel Esper.

Calling hours will be held at the Grace Baptist Church in Champion on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Funeral service will immediately follow visitation and will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Nancy will be laid to rest in Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 17 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.