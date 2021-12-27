NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nadene J. Johnson age 57 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday December 24, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on May 9, 1964 in Garfield Heights, Ohio the daughter of the late Alfred Kitchen and Elsie (Skrlj) Kitchen.

Nadene married Dean Johnson on August 10, 2005, they have enjoyed 26 years together. She has lived in Newton Falls since 2004, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio.

She worked in the Production Department at Land-O-Lakes in Kent for the last 12 years. Nadene enjoyed camping with the family, riding the Harley, cheering on the Cleveland Browns, was an amazing mom, grandmother and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters: Joanne Marmol, Renee Chappell, Barb Romanello, and one brother; Paul Kitchen.

Nadene is survived by; her husband: Dean Johnson of Newton Falls, one son; Richard Manzo of Newton Falls, two step daughters: Ashlee Johnson of Newton Falls, Brittany Johnson of Newton Falls, two sisters: Edna & Al Klimak of Streetsboro, Ohio, Melissa & Kevin Hess of Streetsboro, Ohio and five grandchildren: Kavin, Caelyn, Jayden, Asher and Penelope.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday December 30, 2021 at 7:00pm with Rev. Steve Spurlock officiating. Calling hours will be from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

