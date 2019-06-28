Mona L. Weaver Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mona L. Weaver, age 86 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Warren on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

She was born on April 14, 1933, in West Winfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James G. Moser and Marie E. (Shakely) Moser.

Mona married the love of her life, Richard P. Weaver on April 12, 1953 and they have enjoyed 56 years of blessed marriage together until he passed away on May 18, 2009.

Mona has lived in Newton Falls for over 40 years, formerly of Braceville.

She worked at Portage County Head Start as an office manager for ten years.

She was a very active member of the First Church of God in Newton Falls where she enjoyed playing the organ and was a member of the Living File. She also belonged to the Windham Alumni Association.

Mona is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; one sister, Nola Moser and her infant twin sister and brother.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lynne Brammell of Parma, Ohio, Colleen Weaver of Kenosha, Wisconsin and Paula Bayley of Warren, Ohio; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held at the Newton Falls First Church of God, 426 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 on Tuesday, July 2 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

Cremation will follow and Mona will be laid to rest next to her husband, Richard, in Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family asks that all contributions go in the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 1 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.