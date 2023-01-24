WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred (Pat) E. Daugherty was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday January 21, 2023 at her daughters home, after a short illness. Family was there as she took her last beautiful breath.

She was born October 14, 1940 being the first of twins with her sister Georgianna who died on May 3, 2015. She was the daughter of George Washington Roberts and Mary Martha Roberts in Warren, Ohio

She graduated from Chalker High School in Southington, Ohio.

In May 1958, and married Jack Daugherty June 13, 1958; they shared 29 years of marriage before Jack died on May 9, 1987

Mildred loved dancing her whole life and danced the polka for the last 20 years with her dancing partner George. We called her our ‘dancing queen’. She loved tending to her indoor plants and loved gardening. As a younger woman she loved playing volleyball. She traveled a lot in her life. She and Jack traveled the US and parts of Europe before his passing in 1987. She traveled to Germany for her granddaughter’s wedding. She loved being with family most of all and adored her five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her latest grandson Cashel was born on her last birthday and that was a highlight of her year. She was her grandchildren’s biggest fan and never missed a sport or school event. She was a special light to everyone who met her. Mildred retired from the Newton Falls School district as custodian. She attended Newton Falls First Christian Church and always tried to be a faithful participant.

Mildred (Pat) is survived by her two daughters; Susan Pisegna (Denny), and Tami Spletzer (Paul), one sister: Sylvia Green, two brothers: Melvin Roberts (Karen), Butch Roberts, (Gayle). her grandchildren; Matt Ozanich (Mary Ellen), Kelsey Houlahan (Corey), Grace Spletzer, Mary Jo Blumenthal (Sebastian) and Joseph Spletzer (Caitlin); great-grandchildren: Mckenna and Cashel Houlahan, and her favorite dance partner; George Hefner. Also many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends who will miss her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Jack Daugherty, twin sister; Georgianna Mills, and a brother; Carl Roberts.

Family and friends may gather to pay their respects on Thursday January 26, 2023 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. Funeral services will be on Friday January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Jack at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, Hospice of the Valley 979 Tibbetts- Wick Rd. Girard, OH 44420, or to the Newton Falls First Christian Church 17 North Center St. Newton Falls, OH 44444 in her memory.

A special thank you to those at the Cleveland Clinic and to Hospice of the Valley, they took such loving care of our mother.

