WINDSOR, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred G. Brugman, age 106 of Windsor, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Ohman Family Living at Briar in Middlefield, Ohio of natural causes.

On April 28, 1916 in Gladwin, Michigan, Anton and Pauline (Lau) Gempel were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Mildred.

Mildred married the love of her life, Edward Brugman on December 24, 1941 and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage together before his passing on December 22, 2010.

She worked for 15 years as a cafeteria supervisor for Grand Valley Schools.

Mildred enjoyed spending time in Key West, Florida during the winter months. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and gardening. She loved preparing the Sunday dinners for her family and holiday get togethers.

She is survived by a son, Edward “James” (Judith) Brugman of Hudson, Ohio; a daughter, Susan (Danny) Shelly of Bonita Springs, Florida; five grandchildren, Cynthia (Tom) Rau of Geneva, Illinois, Renee Arrington of Cape Coral, Florida, Marc Shelly of Cape Coral, Florida, Jeffrey Than Brugman of Windsor and Justin Ewaska of California; six great-grandchildren, Andrew (Sabrina) Rau, Caroline Grace Rau, Garrett Arrington, Marissa (Cassie) Arrington Kayson Bullard and Ella Bullard and a great-great-grandson, Jaxon Arrington.



Mildred is preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; a brother; her husband; her son, Karl Eric Brugman; her grandson, Karl Eric Brugman, Jr. and her daughter-in-law, Samporn Brugman.



Cremation has taken place.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Windsor United Methodist Church in Windsor. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the calling hours at 1:00 p.m.

Mildred will be laid to rest next to her husband, Edward, in Windsor Cemetery.



Flowers may be sent to the church at 5161 State Rt. 322, Windsor, OH 44099 or donations may be made in her name to Country Neighbor, c/o Barb Klingensmith, PO Box 212, Orwell, OH 44076

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

