Mildred Chopko, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred (Fabian) Chopko, age 91, of Newton Falls, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on July 7, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Petronella (Friedman) Fabian.

After graduation from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1946, she worked for Strouss Department Store and the Cost Department at U.S. Steel in Youngstown.

Mildred married Albert R. Chopko on August 25,1951 and moved to Newton Falls.

She was leader of the Camp Fire Girls in Jackson Milton School District from 1964-1967. From 1967-1973 she was a member of the Band Boosters and a one year President. She worked with her husband as a licensed insurance agent at Chopko Real Estate and Morgan Insurance Agency from 1973 to 1989.

Mildred was a member of the St. Mary and St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 65 years and was a member of the Ladies Guild in which she served as a secretary for 7 years. She was also a member of 2006 Renewal Group (Outreach Ministry), choir member, member of the Ladies Golf League at Riverview Golf Course for many years and a member of the 169th Branch of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association of Youngstown.

She was an avid reader, a talented painter and cross stitcher in which she received many awards. Mildred was also a volunteer of the Newton Falls 2006 Bicentennial, the Senior Art Group of Youngstown and the Silver Sneakers of Newton Falls.

Memories of Mildred will be carried on by her loving family; her children, Robert A. (Marsha) Chopko of Baldwinsville, New York; Joan E. (Don) Lubonovic of Newton Falls; daughter-in-law, Diane Chopko of Akron; grandchildren, Jennifer Chopko of Syracuse, New York, Melanie Chopko of Berkeley, California, Corey Chopko of Dayton, Ohio, Captain Tyler Chopko of Virginia, Trevor Chopko of Erie, Pennsylvania, Matthew Lubonovic of Newton Falls, Andrew Lubonovic of Willoughby, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert; her youngest son, Fredric P. Chopko; four brothers and two sisters.

Private family services will be held due to the current situation unfolding.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when feasible.

Mildred will be laid to rest beside her husband, Albert, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newton Falls.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the St. Mary & St. Joseph Ladies Guild, 131 West Quarry Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 in her memory. “Godspeed Millie!”

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.