NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele “Mimi” A. Ballentine, age 56 of Newton Falls, passed away into eternal rest on Saturday night, January 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on April 25, 1965 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Julius M. Zaleski and Sandra L. (Thomas) Zaleski.

Michele married the love of her life, Glenn T. Ballentine on March 27, 1993 and they enjoyed 28 years of marriage together.

She has lived in Newton Falls since 1993, formerly of Alliance, Ohio where she grew up and went to high school graduating in the Class of 1984.

Michele worked at Fashion Bug Department Store as the Top Sales Lead & Assistant Manager for over 20 years and retired in 2008.

Michele took after her father with her strong work ethic and prioritized her faith in God and family above all else. She truly enjoyed spending quality time with her family and watching the NFL and Old American Movie Classics on TV. She started each day off by singing and listening to the Hollies and Elvis Presley while their newest little blessing, Julius, danced in front of the TV right beside her. Michele also loved trying to find the best bargain on anything and everything possible, if she had a coupon, she was on her way to buy it. She had an infectious laugh and smile that would light up any room she entered and will be loved and missed by many.



She is survived by her husband, Glenn T. Ballentine of Newton Falls; two daughters, Sarah Ballentine (Alec Platt) of Newton Falls and Mary (Shaun) Brown of Newton Falls; three sisters, Kimberly Ulrich of Hopewell, Virginia, Rita (Keith) Wilson of Sebring, Ohio and Marlene Rigdon of Alliance, Ohio; two brothers, Mark Zaleski of Canton, Ohio and Martin (Tracie) Zaleski of Alliance, Ohio; raised like a daughter, Charlene Lock of Newton Falls; five grandchildren, Anthony, McKenzie, Cameron, Kaleb and Julius and many nieces and nephews.

Michele was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Michael West.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Nick Lindsay officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to services.

Michele will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newton Falls.

The family has requested that donations be made to the the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/.

