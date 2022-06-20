NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Hornyak, age 90 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday night, June 16, 2022.

He was born on November 16, 1931 in Struthers, Ohio, the son of the late Michael John Hornyak and Mary Caroline (Vahovsky) Hornyak.

Michael left high school to join the U.S. Marines Corps and served during the Korean War from 1950- 1957.

After returning home, he met and married the love of his life, Julia Helen Stimac on May 3, 1958 and they have enjoyed the past 64 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Newton Falls since 1958, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio.

Michael worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube for over 20 years until it closed. He then went to work in the maintenance department at Geauga Lake Amusement Park for about ten years until his retirement.

Michael was a member of the St. Mary & St. Joseph Catholic Church for many years.

He loved to go golfing, doing the yardwork around the house, watching TV, sitting outside relaxing and most of all being with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Julia H. Hornyak of Newton Falls; one daughter, Jennifer Hornyak of Newton Falls; one sister, Gloria Jean Mihalenko of South Carolina; one brother, Martin Hornyak of North Carolina and four grandchildren, Kelsi Edwards, Courtney Mazey, Brock DeAngelo and Bronson DeAngelo.

Per Michael’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.