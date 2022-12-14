NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dale Horn, age 68, of Newton Falls passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday December 8, 2022.

He was born on March 30, 1954 in Mount Gilead, Ohio, the son of Darwin Dale Horn and Donna M. (Duston) Horn.

Michael was a life long resident of Newton Falls, and graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1972.

He worked as a welder at East Manufacturing for many years and retired in 2020. He enjoyed collecting knives, playing games on the computer, hunting, and spending time with his family. Michael is preceded in death by only his father, Darwin D. Horn.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Horn of Sandy, Utah and one sister, Linda (John) Wainscott of Sandy, Utah.

Services will be held at a later date.

Michael will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.