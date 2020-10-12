Melvin L. “Sonny” Bryner, Paris, Ohio

PARIS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin L. “Sonny” Bryner age 78, of Paris Township, Ohio passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020 at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna after a courageous battle with small cell carcinoma of the lung.

He was born March 1, 1942 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania to parents, Earl M. Bryner and Ruby (Martin) Bryner.

On November 26, 1961, Melvin married his teenage sweetheart, Donna Fetcho of Newton Falls, who preceded him in death in November 1995.

After working in several occupations he was employed by the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad, then Conrail and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was also a US Army Veteran.

Melvin was always ready to help a friend, play golf with his buddies or work on some kind of project–be it a 1953 Ford Sedan, fixing or building something, or keeping his lawn looking like a golf course. But most important to him was his family who he loved very much.

He was an active member of Wayland Community Church and this Spring achieved 17 years of continuous sobriety through the grace of God and AA.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Jones), who he married June 12, 1999; his son Timothy L. (Suzette) Bryner of Jefferson; his daughter Cindy (Joe) Garro of Austintown; his grandchildren Robert Bryner Sr., Christiana Bryner, Erica Bates, Brittany Bryner, Cassidy Bryner and Cheyenne Kase; his 8 great-grandchildren; his brother Dennis (Donna) Bryner of Youngstown and a special cousin, David Bryner of Newton Falls who was like a brother to him.

In addition to his first wife, Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, William H. “Bud” Bryner, Roger Bryner and Joseph J. Bryner.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Thomas Holbrook officiating. Melvin will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio. The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Wayland Community Church P.O. Box 9 Wayland, OH 44285 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may view Melvin’s obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



