NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie L. Sutton, age 47, of Newton Falls, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Cleveland Clinic from complications of her heart.

She was born in Warren on October 15, 1975; the daughter of the late David Lee Sutton and Cathy Diane Smith.

Melanie graduated from LaBrae High School in the class of 1994.

She was a member of the Windham Church of the Nazarene.

She had no problem spreading love with whoever she was in contact with, even strangers. She also always spread her love for Jesus. She loved to hip-hop dance when she felt the move and going on countless adventures with her Aunt Colleen (Evans).

She is survived by her fiancé, James Meadows of Newton Falls; two daughters, Sadie Sutton of Newton Falls and Kelsie Meadows of Newton Falls; two sons, Brett (Meghan) Sutton of Cortland and Timothy Hinkle of Kent; stepson, David Meadows of Warren; one sister, Crystal (Doyle) Sutton/Tibbs of Mooresville, North Carolina; one brother, David Sutton of Newton Falls; many cousins, nieces and nephews and two granddaughters, Ivy Rose and Violet Rae.

Melanie is preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Alexander Lee Shaffer.

Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Windham Church of the Nazarene, 9749 East Center Street, Windham, OH 44288, on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., where a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.