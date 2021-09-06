Matthew Lee Bush, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew L. Bush age 39 of Ravenna passed away from a short but swift illness with Cancer.

He was born on January 20, 1982 in Stuttgart, Germany, the son of Dennis L. Bush and Deborah J. Bush.

Matthew graduated from Labrae High School in the Class of 2000.

He married the love of his life, Amber R. Henderso,n on March 6, 2014 and they have enjoyed the last seven years of marriage together.

Matthew has lived in Ravenna for the last five years and is formerly of Warren.

He worked as a truck driver for Dayton Freight for the last five years.

Matthew loved spending time with his family, riding his Harley, watching sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs and driving truck.

He was a member of the Life Church in Leavittsburg.

Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis and Betty Bush.

He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Amber R. Bush of Ravenna; his children, Adalynn R. and Brayden L. Bush, of Ravenna; his parents, Dennis L. and Deborah J. Bush of Warren; one brother, Brandon L. Bush of Warren; biological mother and stepfather, Michelle and Randy Ashby of Nashville, Tennessee; two siblings, Morgan and Devin Prince of Tampa, Florida and Cody Hartness of Nashville, Tennessee; maternal grandparent, Barbara Logsdon of Farmington, New Mexico and many wonderful uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews to mention them all along with his wife Amber’s family who loved him as their own son, brother and friend.

Per Matthew’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at the Life Church in Leavittsburg on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Rob Bateman officiating. The family will receive friends for calling hours two hours prior to service time from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Masks are optional.

Matthew will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the Life Church (formerly the Leavittsburg Church of God), 610 South Leavitt Road, Leavittsburg, OH 44430 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.