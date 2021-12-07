PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. (Mickey) Simons age 85 of Paris Township passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday night December 5, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 22, 1936 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late James M. Salcone and Madeline (Clementi) Salcone. Mary has lived in Paris Township, Ohio since 1981, formerly of Braceville and Leavittsburg.

Mary graduated from Braceville High School in the Class of 1954.

She then married the love of her life, Gilbert F. Simons on April 14, 1956, and they have enjoyed the past 65 years of marriage together.

Mary worked in the Quality Control Department of Packard Electric in Warren for 33 years retiring in 1991.

She was a longtime member of the St. Mary & St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Order of the Eastern Star (OES) Chapter #79.

Mary enjoyed walking three miles a day, working in her flower bed, gardening, being in the outdoors, crossword puzzles and most of all she loved her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister: Buena Touart, a nephew: Anthony Touart and a niece: Michelle Touart.

Mary is survived by: her husband: Gilbert F. Simons of Paris Township, son: Marty & Barbara Simons of Paris Township, brother: Joseph Salcone of Lordstown and grandchildren: Stephanie & Joe Nicholas of Newton Falls, Marty & Tiesha Simons of Newton Falls, nieces and nephews: Sherry Touart of Youngstown, Gino Touart of Warren, Vince & Carol Touart of Warren, Joey Salcone of Leavittsburg and Andrea & Todd Parker of Leavittsburg.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday December 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. with Father David Merzweiler officiating.

Calling hours will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Mary will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

