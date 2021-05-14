Mary Lee (Gordon) Harris, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lee (Gordon) Harris, age 88, of Ravenna, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday May 13, 2021 at her daughter’s residence.

She was born on April 26, 1933 in East Liverpool, Ohio the daughter of the late George Earl Gordon and Kate Mary (Pieschuck) Gordon.

Mary married her first husband John (Jack) Richards on May 1, 1954 and he passed away after 40 years of marriage on Jan. 15, 1994.

Then she married her second husband James B. Harris on December 13, 1998, and he passed away after 11 years of marriage on July 22, 2009.

She was a Clerk for Paris Township for 12 years and a trustee for 8 years. Mary worked in the Lordstown Dept. of the US Government and at the Ravenna Arsenal for 5 years.

She was a very active member of the Wayland Community Church for many years.

Mary was a member of the Paris Township Fire Belles, Paris Ruritan Club, secretary and treasurer of Paris Township. Alumni until 1999 and the Portage County Trustees Association.

She loved to go camping, playing cards, watching sports on TV especially the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes, playing bridge and other card and board games and spending time with her family. In her later years, she loved reading a lot of books.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband: John Richards, second husband: James Harris, one son Mark D. Richards, a stillborn baby brother and two step sons: Mark and Dale Harris.

She is survived by: three daughters, Bernie and Sherie Huth of Paris Twp. Anita and Michael Stone of Paris Township, Renee Porter and her fiancé (Jay Miller) of Edinburg Township, Ohio, one son: Alan and Pam Richards of Long Beach, California, two step-daughters: Eddie and Norene Timmons of Poetry, Texas, Yvonne Newman of Rockwell, Texas, one step son: Timothy Harris of San Jose, California, one brother; John E. Gordon of Newton Falls, 20 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

Per Mary’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and time.

She will be laid to rest with her husband James at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township.

The family asks that all donations go to the Wayland Community Church P.O. Box 9 Wayland, OH 44285 in her memory.

Also would like to thank Grace Hospice of Uniontown, Ohio for their care and support.

