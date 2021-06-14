Mary L. Entzi, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Entzi, age 87 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Ravenna UH Medical Center of natural causes.

She was born on December 22, 1933 in Centralia, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert Wanless and Maude (Holden) Wanless.

Mary married the love of her life, Robert Entzi Sr. on November 15, 1976 and they were blessed with 13 years of marriage together before his passing on July 30, 1990.

She had lived in Paris township outside of Newton Falls since the 1960’s and was formerly of Portage Lakes, Ohio.

Mary worked at Copperweld Steel and also gave selflessly of herself to family and

working on the family farm.

Mary had been a member of the Red Hat Society and attended Pricetown United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her five brothers Howard, Gordon, Jim, Cam, Mike, one son Steven

Been and one step-son Robert Entzi, Jr.



She is survived by her three daughters Jacqueline (Been) Dorsey, Patricia (Been) Walters, Virginia (Been) Rutherford all of Paris Township; her step-daughter Barbara Silvester of McDonald; her step-son Edward Entzi also of McDonald; her combined 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mary will be laid to rest next to her son Steve in Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330) 872-5440.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.