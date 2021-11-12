Mary L. Christopher, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Christopher, 61 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal life, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

She was born on March 13, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Courtney Brown and Erma Snowden-Hull.

Mary was a 1978 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

She retired from Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna after working for 28 years as a patient care assistant. Mary also worked as a custodian for five years at Jackson-Milton High School.

She enjoyed going to garage sales, flea markets and loved going on yearly vacations to Hilton Head, South Carolina. She also loved watching the Cleveland Browns play, going to the Church Mouse Thrift Shop and her cats, Cali and Leo.

Mary attended Lakeview Assembly of God where she was a Sunday School teacher. She was a woman of devout faith and grace. The church served as a conduit for her selfless, giving nature and her passion for doing God’s work.

Mary was a vibrant woman who was full of life and always on the go. Mary was a proud and loving mother and grandmother, which extended beyond her immediate family. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her church. Her faith was central to her life and her family takes comfort in knowing she rests peacefully in her heavenly home with our Lord Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Erma; her father, Courtney; her stepmother, Alice Jane; her paternal and maternal grandparents; two sisters, Jennifer Leigh and Vona Diana Brown; one nephew, Corey Brown and one great-nephew, Derek Boggs.

Memories of Mary will be carried on by her loving family: her son, Larry Christopher III and his wife, Jordan, of Mogadore, Ohio; her four sisters, Cheryl (Neil) Howdershelt of Lordstown, Marian (Jesse) Ruby of Warren, Susan Brown of Niles and Jenny Brown of Lordstown; her granddaughters, Trinity Silcox and Ava Christopher, of Mogadore; her nieces, Shannon, Emily and Chelsea; her nephews, Philip and Jason and an assortment of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, Monday, November 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Levelle officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Masks are required to attend the services regardless of vaccination status.

Mary will be laid to rest in Vaughn Cemetery in Lake Milton.

