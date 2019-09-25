Mary Kathleen Hanes, Lakewood, Ohio – Obituary

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kathleen Hanes, 66, Lakewood, Ohio, formerly of Warren and Newton Falls, died Monday, August 26, at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City following a fatal heart attack.

She was born November 11, 1952 in Warren, Ohio to Alex and Mary Hanes.

Following graduation from Braceville High School in 1970, Mary continued her education at various business and professional schools.

Her career spanned a variety of clerical positions, the most recent being with the Better Business Bureau, Cleveland region.

Her greatest passion was as a member of Ann Rutledge Chapter #453 Order of Eastern Star in Lakewood, Ohio where she held the office of Conductress.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving family members are brother, Stanley “Skip” [Gail] Hanes of Southington, Ohio; niece Wendy Jobes of Stow, Ohio and two great-nephews.

Cremation has taken place and private graveside service will be held where Mary will be buried with her parents in Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad St. Newton Falls. OH 44444.

