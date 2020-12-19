Mary Esther Slack, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON Falls, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Esther Slack, age 79, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away into eternal life on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her residence, with her family by her side.

On June 29, 1941, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Merrill James and Ruby Alice (Force) Starkey were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Mary.

Mary married the love of her life, David Warner Slack on October 17, 2001 and they have enjoyed 19 years of blessed marriage together.

Mary worked as a legal secretary for Attorney Nancy Yakubek of Warren and enjoyed traveling.

Memories of Mary will be carried on by her loving family, her husband, David, of Newton Falls; her daughter, Dianne (Joel) Harris of Lake Milton; her stepdaughters, Pamela Slack of Newton Falls, Janet Slack of Roswell, New Mexico and Christine (Paul) Kritz of Newton Falls; her sisters, Betty Jean (Bob) Evans of Kinsman and Dorothy (Wilf) Senft of Alberta, Canada; her brother, Frank (Penny) Starkey of Champion and many nephews and nieces.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jim Starkey and two nephews.

Per Mary’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mary will be laid to rest in Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street (330) 872-5440.

