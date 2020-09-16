Mary Elizabeth Greathouse, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Greathouse, age 81 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by all her loving family.

She was born on June 18, 1939 in Creston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and Luvenia Maze.

She married the love of her life, Eugene Cecil Greathouse, on September 25, 1954 and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage before his passing on July 11, 2016.

She was a housewife and enjoyed baking for her family and gospel singing.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene; her granddaughter, Lindsey Jarvis and a brother, Billie Maze.

Mary had a servants heart. She blessed family and friends with her hospitality.

Memories of Mary will be carried on by her loving family: her children, Patty (Eddy) Howard, Cindy (Chuck) Jarvis, Eugene (Diane) Greathouse, Jr., Judy (Rod) Byers and Elizabeth Schwab; sister, Onnabelle Sims; brother, Chuck (Linda) Maze; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 18. 2020 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Warren First Assembly of of God, 2640 Parkman Road NW, Warren, OH 44485. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Eddy Howard officiating.

Face masks will be required before entering the church.

Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband, Eugene, at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family asks that contributions go in the form of donations to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



A television tribute will air Thursday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

