Mary Elizabeth Finch, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Finch, age 88, of Lordstown passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on November 30, 1931 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late James W. Knox and Erma Irene (Means) Knox.

She married the love of her life, Harold Martin Finch on May 22, 1950 and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage together until he passed away on June 4, 1995.

Mary was a homemaker raising five beautiful children and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She has lived in Lordstown for over 55 years, formerly of Vermillion, Ohio. Mary loved crossword puzzles, playing cards, bowling and especially loved spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; two sons, Harold M. (Marty) Finch, Jr. andGerald E. Finch; one daughter, Nancy L. Kimmel and one sister, Janice Love.

Mary will be deeply missed by her one daughter, Suellen (Thomas) Andriko of Lordstown; one son, James B. Finch of Lordstown; one sister, Crystal Coester of St. Petersburg, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Christine Finch; a son-in-law, Dale Kimmel; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Tommy, Carissa, Elizabeth and Paul and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at the Lordstown Cemetery Chapel on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.with Rev. Arnold Edmondson officiating.

She will be laid to rest beside her late husband Harold following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

