Marvin Staton, Champion Township, Ohio

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin Staton, age 88 of Champion Township, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on January 25, 1932 in Salt Lick, Kentucky, the son of the late Herman B. Staton and Iva (McClain) Staton.

Marvin married Nancy R. Capan on January 20, 1984 and they enjoyed 33 years of marriage together until she passed away on February 1, 2017.

Marvin worked at Rockwell International in Newton Falls for 17 years, he then opened Staton’s Tire Center in Newton Falls and operated that for 25 years. He also worked at Ravenna Aluminum for three years and he transported the Amish to their place of work for five years retiring in 2012.

Marvin served his country faithfully in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He was a member of the Newton Falls VFW Post # 3332 & American Legion Post #236.

Some of his interests include playing golf, bird watching, playing cards and horseshoes.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Francis Caudill and Elvera Ayersman and two brothers, William D. Staton and Velmond Staton.

Memories of Marvin will be carried on by his family: two daughters, Sandra (Jack) Durig of Warren and Janet (Scott) Kovach of Cortland; one stepdaughter, Susan (Nick) Amodio of Liberty; three stepsons, Mark (Nancy) Capan of Bazetta, Douglas (Mickey) Capan of Newton Falls and Joe (Connie) Capan of Pickerington, Ohio; sisters, Norma Sue Myers of Palmyra, Jean (Carl) Eslack of Southington; three brothers, Arvie (Shirley) Staton of Lake Milton, David (Penny) Staton of Newton Falls and Herman Staton, Jr. of Salt Lick, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mitch Meadors officiating.

Marvin will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic face masks are required by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to MOPH, 253 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

