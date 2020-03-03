Marvin James London, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin James London, age 71, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the University Hospital of Cleveland.

He was born on July 1, 1948 in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of the late Robert James London and Mary Elizabeth (Thompson) London.

Marvin married the love of his life, Wanda L. Rogers on June 4, 1971 and they have enjoyed 48 years of marriage together.



Marvin had lived in Newton Falls since 1973 working as a press operator at General Motors for 31 1/2 years before retiring in 2003.



He was a member of the US Army serving during the Vietnam War, the VFW in Newton Falls, and the UAW #1112 in Lordstown.

He was also a devoted member of the General Assembly Church of God for over 40 years.

Marvin enjoyed bowling, baseball, camping and just being outdoors. He loved his animals and spending time with his grandkids.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Harold Martin with whom raised Marvin since the age of 3, and 2 brothers Walter and William Shultz.Memories of Marvin will be carried on by his loving family; his wife Wanda L. London of Newton Falls; his three daughters Nicki Berry, Shelly London and Kayla & (Michael) Slater all of Newton Falls; his sister Beverly & (Glenn) Sexton of Gladstone, Michigan; his three grandchildren Tiffany and Zackery Berry and Raylin Slater.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be at the General Assembly Church of God in Newton Falls on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mitch Meadors and Rev. Glen Rader officiating. Marvin will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery with full military honors performed by the Newton Falls Veterans Honor Guard.

The family would like all donations to please be made to the General Assembly Church of God 2021 East River Road Newton Falls, OH 44444 in memory of Marvin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.