LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene A. Urbanek, age 83 of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on September 22, 1938 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Andrew Joseph Urbanek and Mary Ann (Martin) Urbanek.

She has lived in Leavittsburg for most of her life and graduated from LaBrae High School in the Class of 1957.

Marlene worked as a mold operator/inspector at Packard Electric for over 30 years, retiring in 1990.

She was a member of IUE-CWA local 717, Loyal Order of Moose #186, NAUS Club and Shorty’s Sportsmans Club, all in Warren.

Marlene loved gardening; animals, especially her cats; going out to eat; slot machines at the casino and going to her favorite social clubs where she laughed and made friends with everyone.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Marlene is survived by one son, Martin Urbanek of Lordstown; one brother, Ted Urbanek and his wife, Joanne Knock Urbanek, of West Jefferson, North Carolina; three nieces and four grandnieces.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

She will be laid to rest with her parents at St. Joseph Cemetery in Warren.

Donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society or Angels for Animals.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

