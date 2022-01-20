NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Paul Hauck, age 54, of Newton Falls passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022.

He was born on February 20, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Phyllip and Virginia (Clark) Hauck.

He was a 1985 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

Mark was a machinist, employed at a family operated machine shop in Salem, Ohio, where he learned the skills of his trade.

He enjoyed outdoor activities, such as camping, fishing, loved watching football and spending time with his family.

Memories of Mark will be carried on by his loving family: his parents, Phyllip and Virginia Hauck, of Newton Falls; significant other, Rechelle Sarahs of Newton Falls; daughters, Chloe and Heidi Hauck, of Newton Falls; sister, Patricia Hauck of South Carolina; grandchildren, Frankie, Tyson and Oliver and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life service will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Brad White officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.