NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Fae Gordon, age 100, of Newton Falls, Ohio, joined loved ones who passed before her, on Friday, January 14, 2022 at The Country Club Rehabilitation Center in Newton Falls, of natural causes.

Marjorie was born August 27, 1921, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Lyle and Helen Sutliff of Bristolville, Ohio.

Marjorie worked as a telephone operator in Newton Falls, Ohio as a young woman.

After a forgettable blind date, Marjorie gave her young man a second chance and subsequently married Marvin Higgins Gordon on February 22, 1944 at Langley Field, Virginia before his deployment in World War II, as an assigned Nosegunner. After his return, Marjorie tended to her books and Marvin worked 104 acres on a farm on Newton-Tomlinson Road, where they raised three children; Richard Lee & (Judy) Gordon, Gary Marvin & (Barbara) Gordon and Linda Rae Gordon & (David) Clark. Also surviving her are 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and honorary great grandchild Zoey, three great-great- grandchildren and sister Della Mae Franks of Florida.

Marjorie worshiped at the First Congregational Church in Newton Falls. She was a member of Pythian Sisters of Newton Falls, enjoyed gardening, knitting, Friday night card games with friends, and sampling the goods from many restaurants within a 100 mile radius.

She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin, who passed away February 9, 2017, after 73 years of marriage; sister Josephine Krieg and great-grandson Michael J. Chizmar.



Per Marjorie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date. Marjorie will be laid to rest beside her husband Marvin at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

