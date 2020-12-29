Marilyn Mae Moore, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Mae (Whaley) Moore, age 78, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning, December 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born on November 11, 1942, in Salem, Ohio, the eldest daughter of the late Marvin Lee Whaley and Willie Mae (Edward) Whaley.

A graduate of Newton Falls High School.

Her first job was for Islay’s doing skyscraper ice cream and ham.

She was one of the first waves of females hired in 1975 – 1976 to work at Republic Steel/ WCI becoming a Pipefitter for 15 years. Marilyn retired out of the Met Labs of the Galvanize Line in 2006, and was a member of the Steelworkers Union #1375 in Warren. She delivered Mobile Meals for nine years in addition to helping her mother do the same.

She was President of the Womens Society at the Newton Falls United Methodist Church where she was a lifetime member. Marilyn was a member of the Eastern Star #78 of Newton Falls, Past Matron of Morning Light #80 of Warren, Past Bethel Guardian of Jobs Daughters #39 of Newton Falls, Worthy High Priestess of the Trinity Shrine #42 of Warren, The Daughters of Mokana as the Mighty Chosen One of the Ali Babba Cauldron they called her (The High Mucky Muck). She worked on the Jelly Bean Campaign for the Children’s Rehabilitation Center for over 20 years, 10 of those as co-floor manager with her daughter. Marilyn also answered phones for Contact in Warren and helped out for the Altrusia Christmas Craft Show at Packard Music Hall for many years.

She enjoyed many things, reading, doing her family tree and genealogy, listening to books on CD, watching Hallmark movies and sports especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Marilyn is survived by her loving family of two daughters, Rachael Moore of Newton Falls, Rebecca Coward of Savannah, Georgia; one son, Michael and Manolita Moore, Sr., of Henderson, Nevada; four sisters, Nancy Moser of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Carol Guerrero of Newton Falls, Charlotte Perry of Newton Falls, Phyllis Sprankle of Newton Falls; two brothers, Marshall Whaley of Newton Falls, Jon and Marie Whaley of Erie, Pennsylvania; sister in law, Alice Whaley of Florida; five grandchildren, Justin, Patrick, Marie, Michael, Jr., Matthew; one great-granddaughter, Katharine; a special-aunt, Martha Felgar and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Whaley, Sr.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., A Eastern Star service will be at 3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow the Eastern Star service with Pastor DeWayne Smith officiating. Cremation will follow.

She will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either the Newton Falls United Methodist Church 334 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444 or the Children’s Rehabilitation Center 885 Howland-Wilson Road, NE Warren, OH 44484 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

