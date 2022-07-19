NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Jane Jones, age 93 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born on July 14, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold Charles Yost and Leona E. (Bone) Yost.

Marilyn married Richard J. Jones on May 2, 1990 and they enjoyed 20 years of marriage together until he passed away on January 5, 2010.

She has lived in Newton Falls her entire life and graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1947.

Marilyn worked as a harness builder at Packard Electric for 29 years retiring in 1992.

She is a member of the First Christian Church, the Garrettsville Order of the Eastern Star (OES) # 7 and a founding member Scarlett Bonnets formerly the Red Hatters.

Marilyn loved snow skiing out west in her younger years, feeding the birds, reading, golfing in the summer and at one time she enjoyed racing stock cars.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; one daughter, Gloria Sutton and one sister, Jerry Elliott.

She is survived by one son, Gary (Mimi) Sutton of Newton Falls; two brothers, Roger Yost of Bazetta Township, Ohio and John (Petite) Yost of Albany, Georgia; one stepdaughter, Melissa (Jeff) Cariglio of Newton Falls; two stepsons, Jack Jones of Bakersfield, California and Richard (Stephanie) Jones of New Castle, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Howard (Corky) and Megan Sutton, Edie and Adam Semchee, Matthew and Nicolas Cariglio, Samantha and Isabella Jones; three great-grandchildren, Elena, Leo and Sully, many nieces and nephews and a close friend of hers, John Gordon.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ken Kline officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest beside her mother in Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the First Christian Church, 17 North Center Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in her memory.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.