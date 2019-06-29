Margaret Rose Emanuel Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Rose Emanuel, age 76, of Braceville passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday morning, June 27, 2019, at her residence.

She was born May 13, 1943, in Bedford, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Cameron and Rose (Wohlgemuth) Cameron.

Margaret had lived in Braceville most of her life and served as a Braceville Township Trustee for eight years.

She received her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Kent State University, Master’s degree in Special Education from Youngstown State University and her Master Gardener license from Ohio State University.

She worked as a school teacher for Warren City Schools for over 25 years before retiring in 1997.

Margaret married the love of her life, Rocco A. Emanuel, on December 31, 1976 and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage together.

She enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, traditional rug hooking, knitting, crocheting, reading, gambling, watching the golf channel and the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers and spending time with her family and friends. She loved her cats and other animals. Margaret also loved teaching classes in her rug hooking club and taught GED classes.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Rocco A. Emanuel of Braceville; her daughter, Kathy (Jim) Blose of Leavittsburg; her three sons, Frank Herlinger of Berlin, Germany, Greg Herlinger of Delray Beach, Florida and Tony Emanuel of Stow, Ohio; her two sisters, Jane Widowfield of Lake Milton, Ohio and June (James) Feldt of Atwater, Ohio; her two brothers, Robert “Burns” (Helen) Cameron of Newton Falls and George (Julie) Cameron of Newaygo, Michigan; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Rose) Shearon of North Carolina, Bill Rose of Leavittsburg, Payton and Rylan Enamuel of Stow and great-granddaughter, Khloe Shearon of North Carolina.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 2 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral Services will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Margaret will be laid to rest at Grandview Memorial Park in Ravenna, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th floor New York, NY 10001 in memory of Margaret R. Emanuel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.