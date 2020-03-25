Margaret L. Higinbotham, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Higinbotham, age 87, known to everyone as Peggy, formerly of Champion left this earth to be with her loved ones in heaven on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on July 8, 1932, in Fairmont, West Virginia the daughter of the late James R. Satterfield Sr. and Leo (Batson) Satterfield.

Peggy graduated from Fairmont High School in West Virginia in the Class of 1951.

She married James F. Higinbotham on June 16, 1956, and remained married 45 years until he passed away on July 31, 2001.

Peggy has lived in Lordstown for the last 4 years with her daughter, Patty. She worked as a runner for several car dealerships for many years.

She was a long-time member of the Lake Milton Presbyterian Church, and she loved reading, babysitting, watching her soaps on TV and especially loved being with her family.

Peggy is survived by two daughters: Patricia and Michael Hammond of Lordstown, Kimberly Higinbotham and Robert Bates of Niles, Ohio, one son: Dan Higinbotham of Champion, Ohio, one brother: James and Jackie Satterfield Jr. of Howland, Ohio, three grandchildren: Stephanie, Chelsey, Brandon and 2 great-grandchildren: Kloe and Benjamin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Edward, her husband James, daughter Beverly Higinbotham, her sister Maryann Ross and her brother Orville “Buddy” Satterfield.

Per Peggy’s wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will announce services at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

