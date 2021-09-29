Mamie Ellen Duncan, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mamie E. Duncan, age 74 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, morning September 25, 2021 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio.

She was born on February 22, 1947 in Elkridge, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Paul E. Davisson and Dorothy May (Jones) Davisson.

She married her first husband, William Harry Crawford, on November 10, 1963 and he passed away. Then she married her second husband, Carl R. Duncan, on September 16, 1986 and they enjoyed 17 years of marriage together until he passed away on July 3, 2003.

Mamie has lived in Newton Falls for over 33 years, formerly of Elkton, Maryland, Bristolville and Warren, Ohio.

She worked as a bartender for Central Social Bar in Warren for 27 years. Then she went to work at Geauga Industries in Middlefield, Ohio for eight years until she retired.

Not many people know this, but Mamie was a Sunday School teacher at a church in Ravenna for many years. She loved sewing, cooking, music, quilting, crocheting, reading her Bible, animals and especially loved her kids and grandchildren.

Mamie is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, William; second husband, Carl; one daughter, Tami Travis; one son, Darrell Davisson, Sr.; two sisters, Arnnette Hughes and Connie Hicks and one grandson, Kurtis Travis Lindenmuth.

She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie List of Warren; three sons, Randy Crawford of Newton Falls, Ron Travis of Newton Falls and Billy (Bonnie) Crawford of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters, Sandra Moore of Newton Falls and Brenda (Mark) Giar of Champion; her fiancé, James Jacoby of Kent, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one stepson, Clint Jacoby of Kent, Ohio.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Carl, at Eckis Cemetery in Lake Milton, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.