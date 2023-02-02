BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loyce P. Watkins, age 76 of Braceville, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 with her family by her side.

She was born on September 29, 1946 in Weston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Paul A. Sanford and Mildred (Smith) Sanford.

Loyce graduated from Weston High School in the Class of 1965.

She had lived in Newton Falls/Braceville for most of her life, formerly of Windham, Ohio.

She loved her cats, reading, gardening, flowers and especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Loyce is preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Ginger C. Sanford; one brother, Roger Sanford and one sister, Ginger Sanford.

She is survived by two daughters, Stacey (Marty) O’Connell of Manchester, Tennessee and Bridgette Lomax of Newton Falls; one son, Jeff Smith of Newton Falls; two sisters, Valerie Sanford of Newton Falls and Diane Sanford of Millersport, Ohio; one brother, Douglas (Shelly) Sanford of Gainesville, Texas; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life service will be on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 519 North Canal Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 starting at 1:00 p.m.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either: Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Austintown, OH 44515 or Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.