NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise “Jerry” Geraldine Bedenik, age 92, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday night, April 6, 2022 at her son’s residence in Friendship, Maine.

She was born on March 23, 1930 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late George Radnothy and Helen (Nagy) Radnothy.

Jerry was a 1947 graduate of Windham High School. She then went to to receive her cosmetology license.

She was the owner of Jerry’s Beauty Post in Newton Falls for 27 years.

Jerry married the love of her life, Louis Nicholas Bedenik on March 14, 1947 and they enjoyed 25 wonderful years of marriage together before his passing on October 1, 1972.

Jerry was a member of the First Christian Church in Newton Falls and was a 50-year member of the Morning Star Order of Eastern Star.

She is survived by her son, Gregory (Dawn) Bedenik of Friendship, Maine; seven grandchildren, Adrean Bedenik-Durst, Halley, Abbey, Greta, Rose, Gatlin and Nicole Way-Bedenik and four great-grandchildren.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis and one son, Gary L. Bedenik.

Cremation has taken place.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Louis, at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.