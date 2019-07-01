Louis L. Infante, Jr., Lake Milton, Ohio – Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis L. Infante, Jr., age 71 of Lake Milton passed away peacefully into eternal rest at his home on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

He was born on January 17, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Louis L. Infante, Sr. and Rose Marie (LaBerto) Infante.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1968- 1970.

Louis married Denise R. Chapman on December 6, 1978 and they have enjoyed 41 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Lake Milton for the last 44 years where he served as the Road Superintendent and Cemetery Sexton for Milton Township. Louis also worked as Director of Classified Staff at Jackson-Milton Schools for five years retiring in 2005.

He was a member of the Lake Milton American Legion, the Fat Man Club in Lake Milton and was a life member of the Lake Milton Fish & Game Club.

Louis loved the Cleveland Browns, golfing, fishing, hunting and especially his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother- in-law, John Cooper.

Louis is survived by one son, Louis (Rebekah) Infante of Calcutta, Ohio; two sisters, Rose Marie Cooper of Austintown and Carol June (Charles) Gilbert of Tennessee and two grandchildren, Louie and Olive.

Per Louis’ wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services.

