Lonnie Bruce Koontz, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lonnie Bruce Koontz, age, 79, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home.

He was born on June 20, 1940, in Fellsburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Roy Augustus Koontz and Minnie R. (Setzer) Koontz.

Lonnie married the love of his life, Evelyn J. Douglass on October 21, 1961 they enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962.

Lonnie was employed at Packard Electric as an Inspector for 39 years before retiring in 1999. He belonged to International Union of Electrical Radio & Machine Workers Local # 717 and the Salem Bible Methodist Church where he was a board member, song leader, choir member and Sunday school teacher for many years.

Lonnie enjoyed music especially southern gospel music, spending winters in Florida, traveling and going to his grandchildren’s games.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Roy Koontz.

Lonnie is survived by his wife, Evelyn J. Koontz, of Newton Falls; one daughter, Bethany and Henry Bilski of Warren, Ohio; two sons, Bruce and Jenn Koontz of Lakeland, Florida and Lon and Brenda Koontz of Grand Prairie, Texas; one brother, Jerrett and Elizabeth Koontz of Valley Stream, New York; four grandchildren, Jenea’, Kristi, Hannah, Benjamin and three great-grandchildren, Parker, Zoey and Jordyn.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 21 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral Service will be held at Salem Bible Methodist Church, 1647 North Ellsworth Avenue Salem, OH 44460 on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.