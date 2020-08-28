Lois Jean Robbins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean Robbins, age 86, of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born on June 13, 1934 in Lynnwood, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Alfred B. DuBarr and Mary Esther (Harvey) DuBarr.

Lois married the love of her life Kenneth M. Robbins on February 10, 1954 and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage together before he passed away on February 15, 2006.

Lois lived in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania where she graduated in the Class of 1952, before she made her home in Warren, Ohio for the last 65 years.

Lois enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her cats and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lois also sold Avon for many years.

She was a member of the Newton Falls First Church of God.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; a brother, Winfield DuBarr and a great-granddaughter, Rory Beck.

Memories of Lois will be carried on by her loving family: her three daughters, Kathy Ulam of Greenwood, South Carolina, Debby (Jeff) Seagle of Belmont, Michigan and Cheryl Robbins of Warren; her one son, Kenneth & (Lori) Robbins, Jr. of Salem, Ohio; one sister,: Darlene Marraccini of Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; her sister-in-law, Rosella DuBarr of Charlori, Pennsylvania, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Per Lois’s wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



A television tribute will air August 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

