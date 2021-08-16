Lois Jane Reed, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jane Reed, age 85, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home.

She was born on October 31, 1935, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Henry Ansell and Hazel (Witt) Ansell.

Lois married her first husband, Orville E. Stuck, on October 10, 1959 and he passed away after 18 years of marriage on August 11, 1977. Then she married her second husband, Clifford J. Reed, on December 20, 1983 and he passed away after 8 years of marriage on February 12, 1991.

Lois was a member of the Newton Falls First Church of God for many years.

She has lived in Newton Falls since 1970, formerly of Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

Lois retired from the United Food and Commercial Workers Union and worked as a cashier for Spicko’s Sparkle Market in Newton Falls for many years.

She enjoyed being with her family and loved animals. Lois also was a member of the SCOPE in Lordstown, and will be missed by all her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first and second husbands, Orville and Clifford; brothers, Paul, Edgar and Ted Ansell and sister, Marlene Ansell.

Lois is survived by her loving family; daughter, Linda and Darren Liguori; granddaughter, Amanda Liguori and her fiancé Jarrod Makis; grandson, David and Cortney Liguori and great-granddaughter, Landri Grace Liguori all of Newton Falls and will be greatly missed by many nieces; nephews and friends.

Per Lois wishes, cremation has taken place.

There will be a private graveside service for family and close friends.

She will be laid to rest at Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to either: Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, or to your local animal rescue in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com