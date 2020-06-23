Leona Lynn Allen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leona Lynn Allen , age 52, of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital of natural causes.

She was born on October 7, 1967 in Cleveland, Ohio , the daughter of the late Elmer L. Allen and Jackie L. Guido. Leona worked as a carpenter for Wood Dimensions in Cleveland for 5 years.

She was a member of the North Mar Church in Warren. Leona was very outgoing and very talkative. She enjoyed camping, and playing with her granddaughter.

Memories of Leona will be carried on by her loving family; her daughter Mindy Plum of Cleveland, her son Lee Richard Plum and (fiancé’ Nichole Poland) of Warren; her sisters Nellie and (Scottie) Johnson of Warren, Loretta and (Mike) Phillips of North Ridgeville, Jennifer and (John) Vanmeter Warren; her brother Timothy and (Rose) Allen of Parma; her granddaughter Naudia Plum and her special friend Rick Plum.

She is preceeded in death by her parents, one son Larry Allen and 1 sister Verlinda Pal. .

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

