LeeAnna Haught, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LeeAnna Haught died on Thursday, March 12, at the Windsor House in Champion of natural causes.

She was born on September 26, 1949 to Wilbert and Anna Haught in Leavittsburg, Ohio.

She attended Leavittsburg High School (she was a proud Leavittsburg Yellow Jacket). She graduated from Allstar Beauty School in 1967.

After graduating beauty school she worked in hair styling for 43 years and enjoyed each one of her clients. She spent her career at Bill’s Hairstyling and then Bilmar Designers.

While raising her son Chris she was Cub Scout leader and helped and helped with LaBrae Booster groups.

She enjoyed crafting, quilting, sewing and painting. Anytime there was a shower, bridal or baby, she would make a homemade quilt. She loved spending time before her illness with her grandson, Christian, whom she adored. She also spent time taking care of many stray animals. She followed the various Ohio sport teams including The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. She often went to West Virginia for Jamboree in the Hills Country Music Festival, in addition to enjoying other concerts with her friends and co-workers. She enjoyed camping with her family in her popup camper; dragging it behind her in her Suburban. She also enjoyed collecting elephant related items.

LeeAnna was a compassionate, strong, and very loving person. She continues to serve by donating her brain to the UMB Brain and Tissue Bank, which is located at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and her hair to Locks of Love. Please consider donating your, or a loved one’s, brain or organs so someone else may benefit from the research and gift of life.

May she rest in peace with our Lord and her loved ones that are departed, including her parents, Wilbert and Anna and her canine friend, Axl.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Joan; her grandson, Christian and her sisters, Sarah Lou, Barbara and Margaret (Jean).

There will be an “End of Life Celebration” at a later date.

Monetary contributions can be made to Hospice House, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or AWL, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

My family and I would like to thank her sister, Barb Harris, for her selfless act of taking care of mom. She lived with Barb and during the later years of her illness she visited her every day until her death.

The Hairdresser

What secrets are revealed

Whilst mirrored in that chair

All caped or gowned and waiting

For the trusted hairdresser to share

As scissors work at a frenzy

Feverishly between cuts and snips

She listens intently with a friendly ear

Empathy at her finger tips

Day after day, week after week

So many tales does she acquaint

Remaining focused in the task at hand

But with the patience of a saint.

– Lynne Howard



