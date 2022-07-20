NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee Robert Sutley, age 74 of Newton Falls, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

He was born on November 3, 1947 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Clifford Merl Sutley and May Luella (Woodcock) Sutley.

Lee graduated from Randolph East-Mead High School in 1965. He earned a B.S. in Education at Edinboro University and later a master’s degree at Youngstown State University.

Lee married the love of his life, Betsy Ann Strohmeyer, on July 12, 1969 and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage together until she passed away on July 6, 2014.

He had lived in Newton Falls since 1969, formerly of Guys Mills, Pennsylvania.

Lee was a math teacher at Windham Jr. High School for 31 years and retired in 2000. Lee then went to work for the Ohio Turnpike Commission as a toll booth collector for 18 years and retired in 2019. He coached girls volleyball, basketball and softball while at Windham Schools.

He loved sports and knew everything about them, especially the Cleveland Sports teams, his favorite being the Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed playing poker and visiting the casino.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betsy and one brother, Lynn Sutley.

Loving memories will carried on by his three daughters, Kimberly (Bruce) Stevens of Bowling Green, Ohio, Dawn (Patrick) Nutter of Newton Falls and Cassandra Sutley of Bloomington, Indiana; one son, William Sutley of Stow, Ohio; one sister, Lois Sutley of Meadville, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren whom he adored, Jackson and Matthew Stevens, Elizabeth and Emily Nutter.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, July 23, 2022. A Memorial Service will follow.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

