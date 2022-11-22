CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee Boyce Dotson, 84, of Champion, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born on August 13, 1938, in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the son of the late Edward Byron Dotson and Leo Christine (Edwards) Dotson.

He moved from Old Hickory, Tennessee to Ohio in 1956. Lee then married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Wilson, on June 2, 1961 and they have enjoyed 61 years of marriage together until she passed away on March 26, 2022.

He and his wife have lived in Champion since 1964, formerly of Warren, Ohio.

He worked as an oiler at Packard Electric for 35 years retiring in 1991.

He was a member of Parkman Road Church of Christ and the Western Reserve Masonic Lodge #507 for many years.

Lee enjoyed woodworking, fishing and making small crafts.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; one daughter, Pamela Dotson and three brothers, Nathan, Donnie and David Dotson.

He is survived by one son, Jeffrey (Vera) of Champion and one grandson, Jeffrey Giest.

Private family services will be held.

Lee will be laid to rest next to his wife, Patricia, at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.