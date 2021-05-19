Lawrence C. Mangrum, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence C. Mangrum age 74 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday May 18, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1946 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Curtis C. Mangrum and Margaret L. (Church) Mangrum.

Larry served his country honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968.

After returning home, he married the love of his life, Barbara Jo Choleva on Oct. 18, 1969 and they have enjoyed the past 51 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Newton Falls all of his life and worked as a Salesman for Copperweld Steel for 36 years until they closed. Larry then went to work as a salesman at Lazy B Trailer Sales in Bristolville for 12 years.

He was a member of the First Assembly of God in Warren for over 41 years.

Larry raised horses, loved fishing, and watching sports especially the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Larry is survived by his loving family: his wife: Barbara Jo Mangrum of Newton Falls, two daughters: Denise and Mark Meshula of Canfield, Ohio, Kelly and Paul Hart of Newton Falls, one brother: Roger and Gail Mangrum of Portland, Oregon, three grandchildren: Kurtis Hart, Kohen Hart and Kayden Meshula.

He is preceded in death by only his parents.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday May 21, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p m.

Private funeral services will be held.

He will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

